7:10

Authorized departure of the first grain ship for Africa





The departure of the first ship with cereals directed fromUkraine to Africa has been authorized and is scheduled for today. This was announced by the United Nations delegation at the center of Istanbul that coordinates exports where there are representatives of Ankara, Kiev, Moscow and the UN. The ‘MV Brave Commander’ boat will depart today from the port of Yuzhny, is bound for Djibouti and transports over 23,000 tons of wheat destined for Ethiopia as part of the World Food Program initiative to respond to the problems caused by drought.

In addition to the ‘MV Brave Commander’, the coordination center in Istanbul has authorized the departure of 4 other ships from the Ukrainian ports of Yuzhny and Chornomorsk for today: the ‘MV Propus’, with 9,111 tons of grain bound for Constanta in Romania, the ‘MV Osprey’, with 11,500 tons of wheat destined for Mersin or Iskenderun in Turkey, the ‘MV Ramus’, directed to Karasu also in Turkey with 6,161 tons of wheat, and the ‘MV Bonita’ which transports 60,000 tons of wheat and is headed to Incheon in Korea.