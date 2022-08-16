Home World Ukraine latest news. Russia sets conditions to visit Central Aiea Zaporizhzhia
Ukraine latest news. Russia sets conditions to visit Central Aiea Zaporizhzhia

Ukraine latest news. Russia sets conditions to visit Central Aiea Zaporizhzhia

The departure of the first grain ship from Ukraine to Africa has been cleared and is scheduled for today. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and UN Chief Antonio Guterres discussed the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Zelensky to the Russians: “If you are silent you are accomplices”

  • Russia sets conditions to visit Central Aiea Zaporizhzhia

    The United Nations have the logistical and security capacity to assist with a visit by the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (Debt) to the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia: a UN spokesman said. However, a Russian diplomat has imposed conditions, stating that any mission must not go through the Ukrainian capital as it is too dangerous. The Guardian reports it. Moscow said Sunday that the IAEA “should not postpone the visit” to the plant and should send a mission to the plant “in late August or early September”.

  • Colloquy Guterres and Shoigu on Zaporizhzhia power plant

    Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoiguand the head of the United Nations Antonio Guterres they discussed the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, under the control of the Russian army in southern Ukraine, where it is the target of bombing. “Sergei Shoigu conducted telephone negotiations with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres regarding the conditions for the safe operation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

    Guterres (UN): “Humanity is playing with a loaded gun”

  • Authorized departure of the first grain ship for Africa

    The departure of the first ship with cereals directed fromUkraine to Africa has been authorized and is scheduled for today. This was announced by the United Nations delegation at the center of Istanbul that coordinates exports where there are representatives of Ankara, Kiev, Moscow and the UN. The ‘MV Brave Commander’ boat will depart today from the port of Yuzhny, is bound for Djibouti and transports over 23,000 tons of wheat destined for Ethiopia as part of the World Food Program initiative to respond to the problems caused by drought.

    In addition to the ‘MV Brave Commander’, the coordination center in Istanbul has authorized the departure of 4 other ships from the Ukrainian ports of Yuzhny and Chornomorsk for today: the ‘MV Propus’, with 9,111 tons of grain bound for Constanta in Romania, the ‘MV Osprey’, with 11,500 tons of wheat destined for Mersin or Iskenderun in Turkey, the ‘MV Ramus’, directed to Karasu also in Turkey with 6,161 tons of wheat, and the ‘MV Bonita’ which transports 60,000 tons of wheat and is headed to Incheon in Korea.

