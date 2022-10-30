The Russian army used heavy artillery to hit Nikopol in eastern Ukraine last night. No movement of goods for the transport of Ukrainian grain in the Black Sea has been authorized for today, announced the Joint Coordination Center (JCC).
-
Media, Russian general Lapin removed from his post
Russian general Alexander Lapland was removed from his post as commander of the Center Group, according to sources from the Moscow Times and Meduza. The Chechen state broadcaster Grozny also reported Lapin’s resignation without citing the sources. Two months ago, President Vladimir Putin bestowed on Lapin the title of ‘Hero of Russia’.
According to the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, the honor was linked to the capture of Lysychansk, even the general “in reality was not there”. Kadyrov recently criticized Lapin as a “talentless” general due to the Russian retreat from the city of Lyman in the northern Donetsk region. He later accused Lapin of allowing Ukrainian forces to break through part of the front.
-
Moscow transfers inmates from Kherson prison
The Russia transferred the inmates from the prison of Kherson and is using the facility as a base for military personnel and equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in its briefing in the morning. One hundred representatives of the Russian National Guard from Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, arrived in Kalanchak, in the Kherson Oblast.
-
Today no ships with grain departing from the Black Sea
No movement of goods for the transport of Ukrainian grain in the black sea has been cleared for today, announced the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) responsible for overseeing the international agreement signed last summer. “A joint agreement on the outbound and inbound movements of cargo ships was not reached on October 30,” the Center said in a statement released overnight, after Mosca suspended its participation in the agreement signed on July 22 in Istanbul, citing a drone attack on its ships. The Center, which brings together delegates from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN in Istanbul, said it had been informed by Russia of its “cargo safety concerns” and passed them on to the Turkish and Ukrainian delegations.