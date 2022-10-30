8:55

Media, Russian general Lapin removed from his post





Russian general Alexander Lapland was removed from his post as commander of the Center Group, according to sources from the Moscow Times and Meduza. The Chechen state broadcaster Grozny also reported Lapin’s resignation without citing the sources. Two months ago, President Vladimir Putin bestowed on Lapin the title of ‘Hero of Russia’.

According to the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, the honor was linked to the capture of Lysychansk, even the general “in reality was not there”. Kadyrov recently criticized Lapin as a “talentless” general due to the Russian retreat from the city of Lyman in the northern Donetsk region. He later accused Lapin of allowing Ukrainian forces to break through part of the front.