Ukraine latest news. Russian attack on a residential area. Kiev bombs Bryansk

Russian attack in the night with artillery in Nikopol, houses hit

In Ukraine, Russian troops hit the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region in the east of the country with artillery. Homes have been damaged. This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram, as reported by Ukrinform. The attack took place in the night.” Nikopol was shelled by enemy artillery last night. The people were unharmed. But seven detached houses were damaged, as well as seven domestic buildings, a minibus and a light vehicle,” Lysak wrote.