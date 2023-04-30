Ukraine latest news. Russian attack on a residential area. Kiev bombs Bryansk

“Our fighters have to travel about a kilometer and a half of the urban area to free Bakhmut (Artemovsk in Russian), a soldier from the Wagner private militia told the Russian state agency RIA Novosti. This morning the Russian army shelled the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine, fires broke out but no injuries were reported, Governor Oleg Syniehubov quoted by Ukrinform said.
Russian attack in the night with artillery in Nikopol, houses hit
In Ukraine, Russian troops hit the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region in the east of the country with artillery. Homes have been damaged. This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram, as reported by Ukrinform. The attack took place in the night.” Nikopol was shelled by enemy artillery last night. The people were unharmed. But seven detached houses were damaged, as well as seven domestic buildings, a minibus and a light vehicle,” Lysak wrote.
Kiev, two cities in Donetsk bombed by the Russians during the night
The cities of Kramatorsk and Konstantinovka, in the Donetsk region, were bombed last night, where private homes, infrastructure and an industrial area were hit. This was reported by the regional governor Pavel Kirilenko, quoted by the Ukrainian media
Russia, two Russian citizens killed on the western border
Russian authorities say two people have been killed in the Bryansk region by shelling from Ukraine. Ukrainian forces destroyed a residential building and damaged two other houses in the Russian village of Suzemka, Bryansk region governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote overnight on his Telegram channel.