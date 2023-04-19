Ukraine, latest news. Russian attack with drones in the Odessa region. Kiev recalls its ambassador to Belarus

8:06

Media, Seoul opens up to possible military aid to Ukraine

South Korea could expand its support to Ukraine beyond humanitarian and economic aid in the event of a large-scale Russian attack against the country’s civilian population, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said, signaling for the first time a change in Seoul’s stance against sending arms to Kiev.

In an interview with Reuters news agency ahead of his state visit to the United States next week, Yoon said his government was considering ways to help defend and rebuild Ukraine, just like Korea. South received international assistance during the Korean War of 1950-53.

“If there is a situation that the international community cannot tolerate, such as a large-scale attack on civilians, a massacre or a serious violation of the laws of war, it may be difficult for us to insist only on humanitarian or financial support,” he said. said Yoon. This is the first time Seoul has hinted at supplying arms to Ukraine, more than a year after ruling out that possibility, Reuters said.