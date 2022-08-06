No sign of improvement in the military crisis between Russia and Ukraine, with Moscow insisting on its offensive against Kiev. Russian bombings in the south of the country hit and destroy a silo, sending 3 thousand tons of wheat up in smoke
Three people were injured last night following attacks by Russian forces against the districts of Nikopol (south) and Kryvyi Rih (center): the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, said on Telegram. what Ukrinform reports. After midnight, the Russian army fired with Mlrs Grad (multiple launch systems, ed) on Nikopol district and with artillery on Kryvyi Rih district – wrote Reznichenko -. As usual, they hit residential neighborhoods, people who were asleep at that hour. Twenty rockets hit Nikopol. Three residents were injured. One of them, a 58-year-old man, is in hospital ». According to Reznichenko, 11 five-story buildings, up to 40 private homes, a kindergarten and a children’s recreation center were damaged.
Gb, Russian forces gather to the south for possible assault
Russian forces are almost certainly regrouping in southern Ukraine in anticipation of a Kiev counter-offensive or to prepare for a possible assault: British intelligence writes in its daily update on the situation in the country. Meanwhile, the report published by the Ministry of Defense on Twitter points out, Moscow soldiers are increasingly targeting targets such as bridges, ammunition depots and railway junctions in the southern regions of the country. The war is about to enter a new phase, concludes the report, in which the heaviest fighting will affect a front of about 350 km, from Zaporizhzhia to Kherson, parallel to the Dnipro River.
Media, Moscow recruits volunteers for egg battalion
Moscow is recruiting volunteers to form a new battalion, called “Samara”, to be deployed in Ukraine, which will join the third Army Corps of the Russian armed forces: the Russian journalist Sasha Kots reported by Ukrinform. According to experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the new battalion will consist of 15,500 men with no previous military experience and aged between 18 and 50, and will be based in Mulino, in the Nizhny Novgorod region, within the Western Military District (WMD). For his part, the governor of the Russian region of Omsk, Aleksandr Butkov, has announced that the region continues to form three battalions of volunteers – the Irtysh, the Avangard and the Om – to be deployed in Donbass to provide engineering support. , medical and logistic. Meanwhile, Moscow continues the training of volunteers in the Novosibirsk, Saratov, Ulyanovsk and Kurgan regions for the war in Ukraine.