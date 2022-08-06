8:44

Media, Moscow recruits volunteers for egg battalion

Moscow is recruiting volunteers to form a new battalion, called “Samara”, to be deployed in Ukraine, which will join the third Army Corps of the Russian armed forces: the Russian journalist Sasha Kots reported by Ukrinform. According to experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the new battalion will consist of 15,500 men with no previous military experience and aged between 18 and 50, and will be based in Mulino, in the Nizhny Novgorod region, within the Western Military District (WMD). For his part, the governor of the Russian region of Omsk, Aleksandr Butkov, has announced that the region continues to form three battalions of volunteers – the Irtysh, the Avangard and the Om – to be deployed in Donbass to provide engineering support. , medical and logistic. Meanwhile, Moscow continues the training of volunteers in the Novosibirsk, Saratov, Ulyanovsk and Kurgan regions for the war in Ukraine.