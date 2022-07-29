Home World Ukraine latest news. Russian bombs on Kerson oblast, at least 7 dead
World

Ukraine latest news. Russian bombs on Kerson oblast, at least 7 dead

by admin
Kiev, Russians use Ukrainian uniform to mislead our army. Russian bombs on Kharkiv center, school also hit

Zelensky: “Ukraine will increase electricity exports to the EU”

  • Zelensky, Russia sponsor of terrorism

    “In the first half of this day alone, and in Kiev alone, there were four air warnings. The Russian military launched missile attacks on the Kiev Oblasts, Kropyvnytskyi and Mykolaiv, continued a series of strategically senseless and brutal assaults on the Donbass. I thank all those who reject this terror ». Thus the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Telegram. “And I also want to thank the American senators who unanimously approved the resolution calling on the US State Department to recognize Russia as a sponsor state of terrorism,” he added. «You can take any day in Ukraine after February 24 to see that no one in the world invests more in terrorism than Russia. This really needs a global legal response. And there is no rational reason why such a reaction shouldn’t occur, particularly in the United States. ‘

  • Kiev, Russians use Ukrainian uniform to mislead our army

    To mislead the Ukrainian army, the Russians used the field uniform of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with white bandages on the arms and legs during an assault attempt in the Piskiv area in northeastern Ukraine. This was stated by the Ukrainian General Staff, as reported by theUkrainska Pravda.

  • Ukrainian ambassador: ship with stolen grain in Kiev arrived in Lebanon

    Ukraine’s Ambassador to Lebanon Ihor Ostash met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun on July 28 to discuss the export of Ukrainian wheat to the Lebanese market. It was reported on Kyiv Independent. The ambassador said on July 27 a Syrian ship loaded with grain stolen from the occupied territories entered a port in Tripoli, Lebanon. Ostash said buying stolen Ukrainian assets “would damage bilateral ties” between Kiev and Beirut.

