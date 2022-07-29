6:49

Zelensky, Russia sponsor of terrorism

“In the first half of this day alone, and in Kiev alone, there were four air warnings. The Russian military launched missile attacks on the Kiev Oblasts, Kropyvnytskyi and Mykolaiv, continued a series of strategically senseless and brutal assaults on the Donbass. I thank all those who reject this terror ». Thus the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Telegram. “And I also want to thank the American senators who unanimously approved the resolution calling on the US State Department to recognize Russia as a sponsor state of terrorism,” he added. «You can take any day in Ukraine after February 24 to see that no one in the world invests more in terrorism than Russia. This really needs a global legal response. And there is no rational reason why such a reaction shouldn’t occur, particularly in the United States. ‘