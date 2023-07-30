Ukraine latest news. Russian bombs on the Kherson region. China: red alert for typhoon Doksuri, 20 thousand evacuated

Two people were injured following yesterday’s Russian attacks in the Kherson region in southern Ukraine, while an attack launched by Kiev with 25 drones on Crimea was repelled overnight. The China Meteorological Observatory has issued a red alert for torrential rains in Beijing and surrounding provinces as Typhoon Doksuri hits the hinterland bringing dangerous weather conditions to many parts of the country.

Moscow claims attack on Dnipro: “Command center of Ukrainian forces hit”

09:23

Crosetto, stalemate forces us to think long term

The war in Ukraine Unfortunately no one knows when it will end. The situation today is at a stalemate that forces us to think about long, if not very long times. And I certainly don’t say that with pleasure. The Ukrainian counter-offensive, as some of us had hypothesized, encountered various difficulties. Russian trenches make attacking actions difficult. Therefore, it could be a political choice that determines the end of the conflict. On the other hand, the times of Western countries are marked in a different way from those of autocratic countries». Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said so in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

09:02

Russia: Putin, we don’t want a clash with the USA but we are ready for any scenario

Russia is ready for any scenario, but does not want a direct military confrontation with the United States. So Russian President Vladimir Putin quoted by Tass, in response to a question on the ‘provocations’ of the American side in Syria.

“We are always ready for any scenario, but nobody wants it, and at the initiative of the American side we once created a special mechanism to prevent these conflicts. Our heads of some departments communicate directly with each other and have the opportunity to consult on any crisis situation. This suggests that nobody wants confrontations”.

08:51

Migrants: Guterres, no single country can face this humanitarian challenge

“I had a very positive and serious discussion with the Italian prime minister on this issue and we agreed that no country alone can face such a humanitarian challenge. It can’t just be an Italian problem. It is essential that there is coordinated action within the European Union”. This was stated by the secretary general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, in an interview with La Repubblica.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

