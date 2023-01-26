8:11

Kiev, 24 drones shot down over all of Ukraine in the night

Last night the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 24 Shahed kamikaze drones launched by Russia across the country, the Air Force Command of the Kyiv Armed Forces announced on Facebook, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda. “On the night of January 26, the Russian occupiers resumed attacks against Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones,” writes the Army, specifying that the drones were launched from the eastern coast of the Azov Sea . “All 24 were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile groups of the Air Force in cooperation with air defense units of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine,” the Command points out. Kyiv’s military administration said it had shot down around 15 drones in the capital’s airspace.