Yesterday 25 January, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto illustrated to Copasir the sixth decree on military aid to Ukraine, the first adopted by the government chaired by Giorgia Meloni.
-
Kiev, 24 drones shot down over all of Ukraine in the night
Last night the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 24 Shahed kamikaze drones launched by Russia across the country, the Air Force Command of the Kyiv Armed Forces announced on Facebook, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda. “On the night of January 26, the Russian occupiers resumed attacks against Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones,” writes the Army, specifying that the drones were launched from the eastern coast of the Azov Sea . “All 24 were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile groups of the Air Force in cooperation with air defense units of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine,” the Command points out. Kyiv’s military administration said it had shot down around 15 drones in the capital’s airspace.
-
Kiev, Russian missiles on the regions of Kiev and Kharkiv
The Ukrainian defense forces report “missiles in the direction of Vinnytsia and the Kiev region”, underlining that they could “change the trajectory”. The military leaders invite the population to “remain in shelters. We believe in air defense.” The Guardian reports it. “Some missiles fly through the Kharkiv region, others through Vinnytsia in a westerly direction,” Ukrainian forces said in a Telegram update.
-
Russian missile attack in progress
Russian forces have launched a new missile attack against Ukraine and Kiev’s army has already shot down the first missiles: the head of the president’s office, Andriy Yermak, announced on Telegram, as reported by the Ukrainian media.