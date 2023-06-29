Ukraine latest news. Russian media, “General Armaggedon” Surovikin arrested: “He Knew Wagner’s plans”

7:07

Russian media arrested General Surovikin: he knew about Wagner’s plans

Russian general Sergei Surovikin, former head of military operations in Ukraine, was allegedly arrested. This was revealed by the Moscow Times, which cites two sources close to the Moscow Defense Ministry. According to what was written today by the New York Times, Surovikin would have known in advance of Yevgheny Prigozhin’s mutiny plans.

“The situation with him was not ok. I can’t say more,” said one of the two sources, while the other stressed that the arrest took place “in the context of the Prigozhin case”. “Apparently, Surovikin chose to side with Prigozhin during the uprising, and they took him by the p….” the source said. Then when asked where the general is currently, he replied: “We do not comment on this information even through our internal channels”.

According to military blogger Vladimir Romanov, Surovikin – also known as ‘General Armaggedon’ for his ruthlessness or ‘The Butcher of Aleppo’ for his role in the repression of the Syrian opposition – is reportedly being held in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison. Alexei Venediktov, chief editor of the Ekho Moskvy radio station, wrote in Telegram that the family has not had contact with the general for three days – for three months, from October to last January, he headed the special military operation in Ukraine, before to be replaced by Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov – and that his guards are unresponsive.

