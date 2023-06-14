Ukraine, latest news. Russian missiles on Odessa: at least 3 dead. IAEA presents plan for dam collapse

15:49

Stoltenberg, we need credible agreements for the security of Kiev

It is still too early to know what results the counter-offensive led by Ukraine will have, but the progress made on the field by Kiev’s forces shows that aid from NATO countries “makes the difference” on the battlefield. This was stated by NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, in Brussels on the watch of the Defense Ministerial. NATO defense ministers, Stoltenberg affirms, will meet tomorrow and the day after in Brussels «to prepare the Vilnius summit next month. We meet as Ukraine conducts a major counteroffensive. We are still in the early days and we don’t know if there will be a turning point in the war, but we see that the Ukrainians are advancing and liberating territory”.

“We know – he continues – that the more progress the Ukrainians make, the stronger they will be at the negotiating table. The further they go, the more likely President Vladimir Putin will realize that he cannot win on the battlefield, but he must negotiate a just peace. The progress we see is testament to the courage and commitment of Ukrainian forces, but also demonstrates that the aid provided by NATO allies is truly making a difference on the battlefield.”

“At the Vilnius summit we will send a strong message of support and solidarity with Ukraine. And we will clearly say that the future of Ukraine is in NATO. We must ensure that, when this war is over, there are credible arrangements for Ukraine’s security. So that history does not repeat itself. And so that Russia cannot rest, rearm and launch a new attack,” Stoltenberg concluded.