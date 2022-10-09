8:43

Ukraine rejects Belarus allegations

Ukraine has rejected allegations by the Minsk government that Kiev is preparing an attack on Belarusian soil: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko announced on Facebook, according to Ukrinform. “On the evening of 8 October, the ambassador of Ukraine in Minsk, Ihor Kyzym, was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, where he was handed a diplomatic note. In the note, the Belarusian side argues that Ukraine is planning an attack on Belarusian territory, ”Nikolenko wrote, stating that this information is not true. “We categorically reject another insinuation from the Belarusian regime. We do not exclude that the delivery of the diplomatic note may be part of the Russian Federation’s plan to stage a provocation and then accuse Ukraine, ”he added.