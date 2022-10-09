After yesterday’s escalation, with the fire of the Kerch bridge and the exchange of accusations between Moscow and Kiev, Russia is intensifying its offensive on Ukraine. New missile raids on Zaporizhzhia, with a death toll of 17 that is added to the three victims of the bombing on Donetsk. The tension between Belarus and Ukraine is also mounting, with the summoning of the ambassador from Kiev: Misk claims that the country is planning an attack
Ukraine rejects Belarus allegations
Ukraine has rejected allegations by the Minsk government that Kiev is preparing an attack on Belarusian soil: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko announced on Facebook, according to Ukrinform. “On the evening of 8 October, the ambassador of Ukraine in Minsk, Ihor Kyzym, was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, where he was handed a diplomatic note. In the note, the Belarusian side argues that Ukraine is planning an attack on Belarusian territory, ”Nikolenko wrote, stating that this information is not true. “We categorically reject another insinuation from the Belarusian regime. We do not exclude that the delivery of the diplomatic note may be part of the Russian Federation’s plan to stage a provocation and then accuse Ukraine, ”he added.
Russian bombs in Donetsk, 3 civilians killed
At least three civilians died and another 14 were injured following yesterday’s Russian attacks in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine: the head of the regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, reported on Telegram, as reported by Ukrinform. “On 8 October the Russians killed three civilians in the Donetsk region: two in Chasiv Yar and one in Bakhmut. Another 14 people were injured, ”Kyrylenko wrote, adding that at the moment it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
Moscow, the United States are participating in the conflict
“The United States helps Kiev recruit foreign mercenaries and provides guidance on how to conduct hostilities, which makes Washington a part of the conflict in Ukraine.” The director of the second country department of the CIS of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Aleksey Polischuk, said in an interview with TASS. “Washington continues to deliver heavy weapons to the Kiev regime, provide it with intelligence data from numerous military and commercial satellites, help it recruit foreign mercenaries and provide guidance on how to conduct military operations. All this turns him into a participant in the conflict. Many Western experts also believe that the United States is waging a ‘proxy war’ with Russia in Ukraine, ”he added.