Kiev, Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia
The Russians launched a missile attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia and a fire broke out in one of the districts. The Ukrainian media reported this, citing Oleksandr Starukh, head of the regional military administration who wrote it on Telegram. A siren sounded in the city to signal the air raid and powerful explosions were heard. A fire broke out in one of the districts, specialized services are at work on site. In Zaporizhzhia, the rubble of the civil building attacked on 9 October is still being cleared. According to the latest figures, the death toll from the attack has already risen to 12.
