15:17

Ukraine starts local production of drones, they could fly as far as Moscow and Siberia

The Ukrainian company AeroDrone has started serial production of two unmanned aerial vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, after signing a contract with the Defense Ministry. AeroDrone presented two drone models: the D-80 Discovery, which can carry a warhead of up to 80 kg, and the E-300 Enterprise, capable of lifting a payload of up to 300 kg. Both drones are equipped with parachute systems in case of an emergency. Both drones can be used for both reconnaissance and attacks.

The D-80 is intended for reconnaissance and mine clearance of territories, as well as for identifying targets and striking them. The aircraft is capable of detecting objects on land and underwater. The cameras allow you to take up to 25 thousand photos in one flight with different zoom levels and high resolution. Also, the drone can be equipped with transponders, video transmitters and satellite communication.

The E-300 is capable of carrying up to 300 kilograms of payload (including fuel) at a speed of 150 km/h. The E-300 can travel a distance of between 675 km and 3,150 km, well beyond the distance to Moscow, depending on the availability of additional fuel tanks. The machine can stay in the air for 9 to 23 hours at altitudes of up to 5,000 meters and can thus reach the Urals and Siberia. For example, if an unmanned aircraft is launched from Kharkiv, it can reach Novosibirsk, but in this case the E-300 will become a kamikaze, since it will be impossible to go back.