Home World Ukraine latest news. Russian raid, central Zaporizhzhia without energy
World

Ukraine latest news. Russian raid, central Zaporizhzhia without energy

by admin
Ukraine latest news. Russian raid, central Zaporizhzhia without energy

Russian raid, central Zaporizhzhia without energy

“Tonight at 00:59, due to another bombardment by Russian troops, the last line of communication with the 750kV power system of the Dniprovska nuclear power plant was damaged. As a result, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant ran out of electricity ”. The mayor of Energodar, Dmytro Orlov writes on Telegram, adding that “the diesel generators turn on automatically and the available supplies of diesel for their work in this mode will be sufficient for ten days”. “It is necessary to repair and restore the operation of the lines,” he concludes.

See also  The United States announced a series of new sanctions against Russia, including a ban on the import of Russian gold

You may also like

Abortion returns to Arizona: Court of Appeal blocks...

Taiwan’s latest notification: 44,534 new confirmed cases of...

Ireland: explosion at a service station, 3 dead...

Russia claims to repel Ukrainian troops in multiple...

Good for gold! American professor says the Fed...

Amazon: Scientists reach the tallest tree in the...

Musk shares video of Falcon 9 rocket’s “death...

Illegal Immigrants Surge New York Mayor Declares State...

US media: The density of new coronavirus cases...

BTS, South Korea (still) wants to enlist the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy