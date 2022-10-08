8:12

Russian raid, central Zaporizhzhia without energy

“Tonight at 00:59, due to another bombardment by Russian troops, the last line of communication with the 750kV power system of the Dniprovska nuclear power plant was damaged. As a result, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant ran out of electricity ”. The mayor of Energodar, Dmytro Orlov writes on Telegram, adding that “the diesel generators turn on automatically and the available supplies of diesel for their work in this mode will be sufficient for ten days”. “It is necessary to repair and restore the operation of the lines,” he concludes.