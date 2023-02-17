Home World Ukraine latest news. Russian raids on Bakhmut. EU resolution pushes to send jets to Kiev
Ukraine latest news. Russian raids on Bakhmut. EU resolution pushes to send jets to Kiev

Ukraine latest news. Russian raids on Bakhmut. EU resolution pushes to send jets to Kiev

Green light from the Eurochamber to the resolution which asks to provide Kiev with “military aid for as long as necessary” and invites the Commission to “seriously consider the supply of fighter planes, helicopters, missile systems and an increase in ammunition”. Zelensky rejects the hypothesis of negotiations with Putin. Joe Biden will give a speech ahead of the first anniversary of the start of the war on February 21 in Warsaw: it is the same day as Vladimir Putin’s speech is scheduled

Ukraine, mortars hit Russian positions in Bakhmut

  • British intelligence: killed 50% of prisoners recruited by Wagner

    According to British intelligence, those recruited from among the Russian prisoners by the Wagner mercenary group suffered 50% casualties: one in two of them was reportedly killed in battle in Ukraine.

    We read in the daily report of the British Ministry of Defense published on Twitter. “The soldiers of the Russian army and private contractors (Wagner) suffered between 175 and 200,000 dead and wounded, of which about 60,000 killed”. “By standards, these figures represent a high proportion of people killed compared to injured: this is due to extremely rudimentary medical care,” the report reads.

  • Tajani: “Xi will make peace speech on war anniversary”

    The head of Chinese diplomacy Wang Yi “pronounced many words of peace” during last night’s meeting in Rome with Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani to whom he said that the Chinese president “Xi Jinping will make a peace speech on the occasion of the first year of war”.

    The head of the Farnesina said it when I too spoke on Radio. “I hope it puts real pressure on Russia because Beijing has great influence on Moscow,” he added.

  • Wang: seek solution acceptable to all

    Faced with a complicated situation such as that of the war in Ukraine, we must insist on finding a “solution acceptable to all”. This is what the head of diplomacy of the Chinese Communist Party, Wang Yi, said in his conversation yesterday in Rome with Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

    “What China has always done is to promote peace and negotiations,” Wang said, according to a Chinese diplomatic note released overnight. The more complicated the situation, “the more it is necessary to insist on political and diplomatic efforts to find a solution acceptable to all parties”.

    Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during the meeting at the Farnesina (Ansa)

