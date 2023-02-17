8:31

British intelligence: killed 50% of prisoners recruited by Wagner

According to British intelligence, those recruited from among the Russian prisoners by the Wagner mercenary group suffered 50% casualties: one in two of them was reportedly killed in battle in Ukraine.

We read in the daily report of the British Ministry of Defense published on Twitter. “The soldiers of the Russian army and private contractors (Wagner) suffered between 175 and 200,000 dead and wounded, of which about 60,000 killed”. “By standards, these figures represent a high proportion of people killed compared to injured: this is due to extremely rudimentary medical care,” the report reads.