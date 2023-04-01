Home World Ukraine latest news. Russian shelling of Kherson, three civilians killed
Ukraine latest news. Russian shelling of Kherson, three civilians killed

Russia today assumes the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council. Kiev calls it “a bad joke for April 1st”. The WSJ reporter arrested in the US considered a “US spy”. The United States: for now we are not giving Atacms missiles to Kiev. IMF approves 15.6 billion aid plan for Ukraine

Ukraine, Zelensky: “The world saw Russian evil in Bucha”

  • IMF approves 15.6 billion aid plan for Ukraine

    The board of the International Monetary Fund has approved a 15.6 billion dollar aid plan for Ukraine. The program will be divided into two phases. The first of the 12-18 month period in which Kiev will take measures to strengthen budgetary, price and financial stability. the second phase, on the other hand, will concern reforms to strengthen macroeconomic stability.

  • Russian shelling of Kherson, three civilians killed

    Russian troops have opened fire in the Kherson region 54 times in the past 24 hours. Three civilians were killed and two others were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kherson regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram, as reported by the Ukrainian media. According to Prokudin, the city of Kherson was attacked five times, shelling hit residential areas.

