8:27

Ukraine: Ministry of Culture: “500 war crimes against cultural heritage”

Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture and Information Policy has documented 500 incidents of war crimes committed by Russian troops against Ukraine’s cultural heritage. This was reported by the press service of the ministry, adding that many other cases of destruction of the national cultural heritage are being examined.

According to the ministry, a total of 142 cultural heritage objects were destroyed and damaged as a result of bombing by the Russians, as well as 23 monuments of national importance, 112 monuments of local importance and 7 newly discovered cultural heritage objects, as well as 132 historic buildings. In addition, 377 objects of art and cultural institutions were destroyed or damaged, including 169 religious buildings, 75 houses of culture, theaters, cinemas and other art centers, 52 memorials and works of art, 45 libraries, 36 museums and nature reserves.