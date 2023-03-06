8:08

Ukrainian pilots in the US to “familiarise” with the F-16





The United States is working with Ukrainian pilots in the United States to determine how long it would take to train them to fly F-16 fighter jets, three sources familiar with the matter told CNN. Two Ukrainian pilots are currently at a US military base testing their skills in flight simulators to see how much time they would need to learn to fly various US military aircraft, including F-16s. A US military official told reporters traveling with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in the Middle East that the Ukrainian pilots are in Tucson, Arizona, for “a familiarization event” which he described as “a routine activity as part of our military dialogue with Ukraine. This event allows us to better help Ukrainian pilots become more effective pilots and better advise them on how to develop their skills. The pilots will not be flying on any platform during this event, but will be using a simulator.” The official added that “there are no updates to be provided regarding F-16s in Ukraine” and there are no immediate plans to increase the number of Ukrainian pilots in the United States.