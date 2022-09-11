8:54

Last reactor of the Zaporizhzhia power plant turned off

External energy restored, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant closes. The Ukrainian nuclear operator says the last reactor of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant was shut down after the plant was reconnected to the electricity grid. The six-reactor plant in Zaporizhzhia was disconnected from the grid last week after all its power lines were disconnected due to the fighting in the area and operated in ‘island mode’ for several days, generating electricity for the systems. critical cooling systems from its only remaining reactor. Energoatom said one of the power lines was restored Saturday night, allowing plant operators to shut down the last reactor.