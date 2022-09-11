While position battles are underway, leading to the advance of Ukrainian troops and the consolidation of territories, Russian forces respond with missile and air strikes
Last reactor of the Zaporizhzhia power plant turned off
External energy restored, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant closes. The Ukrainian nuclear operator says the last reactor of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant was shut down after the plant was reconnected to the electricity grid. The six-reactor plant in Zaporizhzhia was disconnected from the grid last week after all its power lines were disconnected due to the fighting in the area and operated in ‘island mode’ for several days, generating electricity for the systems. critical cooling systems from its only remaining reactor. Energoatom said one of the power lines was restored Saturday night, allowing plant operators to shut down the last reactor.
Kiev: continued liberation of the city in Kharkiv
Ukrainian units entered Kupyansk, the liberation of the localities of the Kupyansk and Izium districts of the Kharkiv region continues. This was stated in the report of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at 06 September 11, published on Facebook.
«In the last 24 hours – the report reads – the enemy has launched 16 missile attacks and 34 air strikes on military and civilian objects in the territory of Ukraine. Twenty-eight localities were affected: Slavhorod, Velyka Pysarivka, Velyki Prokhody, Avdiivka, Nevelske, Marinka, Neskuchne, Velyka Novosilka, Dnipro, Bruskinske and others ».
Zelensky: Liberate two cities in the Kharkiv region
Ukrainian forces have regained control of the cities of Vasylenkove and Artemivka in the Kharkiv region (east): President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Telegram late yesterday evening. Ukrinform reports it. “Step by step, our fighters are liberating Ukrainian territory. The soldiers of the 113th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade freed Vasylenkove and Artemivka in the Kharkiv region, ”Zelensky wrote, recalling that freedom does not come easily and that Ukrainian defenders are fighting for the independence of every Ukrainian at the cost of their lives.