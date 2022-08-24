Today it is six months since the start of the war and it is also the national holiday of Independence from the Soviet Union. Zelensky challenges Putin: “Crimea must be liberated”. The US is preparing to announce a further $ 3 billion package of military aid to Ukraine
Ankara: visit to Aiea in Zaporizhzhia would reduce tensions
A visit by a delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (Aiea) to the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia could help reduce tensions: the spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ibrahim Kalin, said in an interview with CNN Wednesday. The IAEA could visit the plant soon, the spokesman stressed, and the visit would ease tensions for some time, Kalin said, this time quoted by Turkish TV TRT. “Nobody, including Russia, wants a nuclear disaster,” he added.
Stoltenberg (NATO): EU will pay price for supporting Kiev
It is necessary to continue providing military assistance to Ukraine, but winter is approaching – it will be tough – and Europe will pay a price for its support in Kiev: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said yesterday in an interview with the German television station ZDF. “We are seeing unprecedented support from the European allies of NATO, Germany, Canada, the United States and many other countries around the world,” said Stoltenberg, stressing, however, that providing military assistance to Kiev is not easy. “I’m not saying it’s easy. It takes hard work. I am committed to working with other Alliance leaders in Europe and North America to ensure continued support, ”he added. The number one of NATO then warned that “winter is coming and it will be hard. We will pay a price for our support for Ukraine because of the sanctions and, of course, the fact that Russia uses energy as a weapon – he explained -. But we must understand that there is no alternative to our support … We must also be clear: the price we would pay if we did not support Ukraine and Russia won would be much higher ”.
Russian bombs on Zaporizhzhia 6 months after the beginning of the invasion
This morning around 4 am (3 am in Italy), on the day in which Ukraine celebrates national independence from the Soviet Union proclaimed in 1991 and in which the 6 months since the invasion of Russia occur, the Russian army has struck infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the pro tempore mayor, Anatolii Kurtiev, quoted by the Kiev Independent. Rescuers are at work on the spot and at the moment there is no news of any victims.