Stoltenberg (NATO): EU will pay price for supporting Kiev

It is necessary to continue providing military assistance to Ukraine, but winter is approaching – it will be tough – and Europe will pay a price for its support in Kiev: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said yesterday in an interview with the German television station ZDF. “We are seeing unprecedented support from the European allies of NATO, Germany, Canada, the United States and many other countries around the world,” said Stoltenberg, stressing, however, that providing military assistance to Kiev is not easy. “I’m not saying it’s easy. It takes hard work. I am committed to working with other Alliance leaders in Europe and North America to ensure continued support, ”he added. The number one of NATO then warned that “winter is coming and it will be hard. We will pay a price for our support for Ukraine because of the sanctions and, of course, the fact that Russia uses energy as a weapon – he explained -. But we must understand that there is no alternative to our support … We must also be clear: the price we would pay if we did not support Ukraine and Russia won would be much higher ”.