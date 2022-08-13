Home World Ukraine latest news. S&P cuts Ukraine’s rating to selective default
Ukraine latest news. S&P cuts Ukraine’s rating to selective default

Isw: Moscow would mobilize industry for a long war

The Russia is trying to restart or expand the activities of its military-industrial complex to deal with a protracted war in Ukraine: the Institute for the Study of War (Isw) in its latest report published on its website. According to the Ukrainian Military Intelligence Directorate (GUR), the Kremlin started the “industrial mobilization” of defense companies in early August, banning some employees and all executives of the Russian state industrial conglomerate Rostec from taking holidays. The Russian military-industrial commission, chaired by President Vladimir Putin, is preparing to modify the state defense orders program by early September to increase spending by 600-700 billion rubles (about 9.7 billion euros) .

At the same time, the Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu he probably visited the Uralvagonzavod factory yesterday, the largest Russian tank manufacturer. “If confirmed, Shoigu’s visit could suggest that the Kremlin is trying to restart or expand the operation of the country’s military-industrial complex,” said the ISW.

Furthermore, on 30 June, an amendment to the federal laws on supplies of the Armed Forces was presented to the Duma – the lower house of the Russian Parliament: an amendment that obliges Russian companies, regardless of ownership, to comply with military orders and allows Kremlin to change the working conditions of employees. Putin signed the amendment on July 14, which indicates – according to experts from the American institute – that the Kremlin will continue to introduce further measures to expand its direct control over the operations of the Russian military-industrial complex.

In the center, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (EPA / MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK)

