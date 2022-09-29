Greenpeace: The leak in the Nord Stream has an impact on the climate like the emissions of 20 cars per year. Apple removes Russian social VKontakte from the app store
Two European intelligence officials noted that Russian Navy support vessels were in the vicinity of leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines on Monday and Tuesday. CNN reports it. It is unclear whether the ships had anything to do with the explosions, the sources said, but it is one of many factors that investigators will look into. Russian submarines were spotted not far from those areas last week, one of the intelligence officials said. Russian ships routinely operate in the area, according to a Danish military official, who pointed out that the presence of the ships does not necessarily indicate that Russia caused the damage. We see them every week, ”he said. “Russian activities in the Baltic Sea have increased in recent years. They often test our awareness, both at sea and in the air ”. But the sightings cast further suspicion on Russia, which has drawn the most attention from European and US officials as the only player in the region believed to have the capacity and motivation to deliberately damage pipelines, the US broadcaster writes.
Today Erdogan talks with Putin on the referendum issue
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will speak today with Russian President Vladimir Putin to address the issue of referendums on membership of Russia held in eastern Ukraine, in the regions under the occupation of Russian forces. The Ukrainian head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, asked for Erdogan’s help on the matter of the vote not recognized internationally, for whom it is necessary “that we convince Putin”. It was Erdogan himself who made it known. “I would have wished that they would not hold referendums and that we would instead solve the problem diplomatically,” said the Turkish president, who distanced himself from the vote and its outcome. During the telephone conversation, Putin and Erdogan could also talk about the plans for the construction of a nuclear plant in Sinop. Turkey’s first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu, is under construction in southern Turkey. The management of the works was entrusted to the Russian Rosatom.
Sweden: “fourth leak in Nord Stream, three explosions”
A total of four gas leaks were discovered after the explosions of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipeline lines, says the Swedish Coast Guard. Two of these four losses are in the Swedish economic zone. At the same time, seismologist Björn Lund does not rule out that a third detonation may have occurred. The Swedish newspapers report it.