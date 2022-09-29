7:40

Cnn, intelligence Ue, «navi russe in area falle Nord Stream»

Two European intelligence officials noted that Russian Navy support vessels were in the vicinity of leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines on Monday and Tuesday. CNN reports it. It is unclear whether the ships had anything to do with the explosions, the sources said, but it is one of many factors that investigators will look into. Russian submarines were spotted not far from those areas last week, one of the intelligence officials said. Russian ships routinely operate in the area, according to a Danish military official, who pointed out that the presence of the ships does not necessarily indicate that Russia caused the damage. We see them every week, ”he said. “Russian activities in the Baltic Sea have increased in recent years. They often test our awareness, both at sea and in the air ”. But the sightings cast further suspicion on Russia, which has drawn the most attention from European and US officials as the only player in the region believed to have the capacity and motivation to deliberately damage pipelines, the US broadcaster writes.