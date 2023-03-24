12:42

Moscow, “irreparable damage to health from depleted uranium”

The use of depleted uranium shells that Great Britain intends to send to Kiev will cause “irreparable damage to the health of Ukrainian soldiers and the civilian population”. This was stated by Igor Kirillov, head of Russia’s radiological, chemical and biological warfare forces. “From the explosion of a device with depleted uranium – says Kirillov, quoted by the Ria Novosti agency – a mobile hot cloud of an aerosol of uranium-238 and its oxides is formed which can cause serious pathologies in humans”. In particular, adds Kirillov, “small particles of uranium that settle in the respiratory tract provoke the development of malignant tumors. Furthermore, the accumulation of uranium dust in the tissues of the kidneys, liver and bones leads to changes in the internal organs”. Four parliamentary commissions have investigated the effects of depleted uranium shells on the Italian soldiers who had participated in the NATO mission in the Balkans since 2000. The Military Observatory, which yesterday appealed to the EU to take sides against supplies to ‘Ukraine, has calculated in recent years that at least 352 Italian soldiers have died from the effect of exposure to enriched uranium, while over 7,000 would have fallen ill.