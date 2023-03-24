The Ukrainian armed forces are ready to launch an imminent counterattack on Bakhmut taking advantage of the fact that Russian troops near the city “are exhausted”. In the meantime, Russia, through the mouth of the ambassador in Washington Antonov, relaunches the threats: “Western countries led by the United States have decided to bring humanity to the brink of nuclear Armageddon”. Mystery on Wagner’s withdrawal in Ukraine announced by Bloomberg. Prigozhin denies
Austin, if China arms Moscow, there is a risk of global conflict
The US still has no evidence that China has supplied Russia with arms, but if it did, and the US is monitoring very closely, this would “prolong the conflict and certainly escalate the war potentially not only in the region but globally”. . Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said this during a hearing in Congress yesterday, as reported by the American media.
Moscow, “irreparable damage to health from depleted uranium”
The use of depleted uranium shells that Great Britain intends to send to Kiev will cause “irreparable damage to the health of Ukrainian soldiers and the civilian population”. This was stated by Igor Kirillov, head of Russia’s radiological, chemical and biological warfare forces. “From the explosion of a device with depleted uranium – says Kirillov, quoted by the Ria Novosti agency – a mobile hot cloud of an aerosol of uranium-238 and its oxides is formed which can cause serious pathologies in humans”. In particular, adds Kirillov, “small particles of uranium that settle in the respiratory tract provoke the development of malignant tumors. Furthermore, the accumulation of uranium dust in the tissues of the kidneys, liver and bones leads to changes in the internal organs”. Four parliamentary commissions have investigated the effects of depleted uranium shells on the Italian soldiers who had participated in the NATO mission in the Balkans since 2000. The Military Observatory, which yesterday appealed to the EU to take sides against supplies to ‘Ukraine, has calculated in recent years that at least 352 Italian soldiers have died from the effect of exposure to enriched uranium, while over 7,000 would have fallen ill.
Medvedev, we will use any weapon to defend Crimea
“If we talk about any serious offensive related to the attempt to reclaim Crimea, it is absolutely clear that this is a reason to use all means of defense, including those provided by the foundations of the doctrine of nuclear deterrence.” This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in an interview with leading Russian media. “So draw your own conclusions: it is clear that here are the basics for using any weapon. Absolutely any weapon”, underlined Medvedev, as reported by Ria Novosti, “I hope that our ‘friends’ on the other side of the ocean understand this”.