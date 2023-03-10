8:06

Kiev, “last attack accelerates arrival of air defense systems”

Russia’s massive missile attack on Ukraine on March 9 will only accelerate the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine by international partners. The deputy head of the office of the Ukrainian president, Oleksiy Kuleba, is convinced of this, who on national TV thus answered the question whether yesterday’s massive bombing will affect further supplies of weapons, in particular the Patriot and SAMP/T systems capable of intercepting ballistic missiles. This is reported by Ukrinform. “It will certainly speed up the process, I am sure of it. We will first have all the air defense systems we need because the whole world can see the evil we have to fight every day. So I’m sure it will backfire, contrary to what the Russian military expects,” he said. Kuleba added that Russia is trying to break the spirit of Ukrainians by launching volleys of missiles. “But they will never be able to do that. We are fighting for our land, our lives and our homes,” he stressed.