Ukraine latest news. The pro-Russians of Donetsk and Luhansk: Valid referendums for annexation to Russia

Foreign Minister Hungary, sanctions against Russia complete bankruptcy

The sanctions to the Russia they are causing damage to Europe and are a “complete failure”. This was stated by the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Sijjarto. Following the EU sanctions imposed on Russia, he underlines speaking on Mr1 radio, “European inflation is skyrocketing, bill costs, gas and food prices have increased and the continent’s economy has entered recession”. These sanctions, he adds, “are a complete failure, as it is now clear that the sanctions have damaged Europe much more than Russia itself and are causing enormous damage to the EU economy”.

Szijjarto labeled a potential eighth sanctions package as a “wrong direction”, but noted that there are still no final decisions on the matter and so far not even a formal proposal has been prepared. “We will not give our consent to any decision that would harm the Hungarian national interest. The security of our energy supplies remains a red line, for us any sanctions that would endanger our energy supply are unacceptable ”. Szijjarto also expressed his opinion on the United States benefiting from the EU sanctions policy.

“There is no question that the US economy is winning with these sanctions, while the EU economy is headed for recession,” he adds. “I consider dialogue and negotiation a value, it seems that not everyone agrees on this”, Szijjarto points out: “If we close the communication channels, the diplomatic channels, we will give up definitively and we will lose hope that this conflict will ever end ”, He concludes.

Putin: “Western sanctions are a threat to the whole world

