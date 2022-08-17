According to the Southern operational command of the Kyiv Armed Forces, the Russians have stepped up air and missile attacks in southern Ukraine. Russian troops launched several missile attacks on the Odessa region in the early hours of today. The death toll from the Russian bombing of Kharkiv on 16 August is 1 dead and 8 wounded. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian colleague, Oleksii Reznikov, to discuss Ukraine’s immediate and long-term military needs.
Bombing in the night on Odessa region
Russian troops launched several missile attacks on the region in the early hours of today Odessa. This was announced by the local authorities, cited by the Ukrinform agency. The bombings took place between 2:50 am and 3:30 am local time (3:50 am and 4:30 am in Italy), explains the head of the regional military administration Serhii Bratchuk. At the moment there is no information yet on possible damages and victims, specifies the source.
Military Kiev, Russians intensify attacks in the South
The Russians stepped up air and missile attacks in theUkraine southern. This was reported by the ‘Southern’ operational command of the armed forces of Kiev. Unian reports it. The Ukrainian military explains that the increase in air and missile activity is due to the fact that the advance of Moscow troops by land is “significantly limited”. In particular in the evening the Russians would have hit the port area of Mykolaiv. No casualties are reported.
Mayor Kharkiv, one dead and 8 wounded in attacks on the city
The toll of the Russian bombings which took place on August 16 is 1 dead and 8 wounded Kharkiv. This was announced by the governor of the region, Oleh Syniehubov. This was reported by the Kiev Independent. The Russian rockets would have damaged houses and streets.