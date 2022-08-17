6:59

Bombing in the night on Odessa region





Russian troops launched several missile attacks on the region in the early hours of today Odessa. This was announced by the local authorities, cited by the Ukrinform agency. The bombings took place between 2:50 am and 3:30 am local time (3:50 am and 4:30 am in Italy), explains the head of the regional military administration Serhii Bratchuk. At the moment there is no information yet on possible damages and victims, specifies the source.