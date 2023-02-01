The United States is preparing more than $2 billion in military aid for Ukraine which is expected to include long-range rockets for the first time, as well as other munitions and weapons. The expected announcement this week. Joe Biden, however, keeps the point on the F16s, he will not send them to the Kiev forces. But Ukraine insists on getting at least 200 Western fighter jets to protect its skies
Nyt: “Moscow bypasses the western squeeze thanks to friendly countries”
The Russian economy survives Western sanctions for the war in Ukraine thanks in part to a series of neighboring countries and allies that supply it with everything from food to smartphones, from washing machines to semiconductors.
This is what emerges from a New York Times investigation, which points the finger at former Soviet republics such as Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan but also at countries such as China and Turkey. The data indicate the explosion of exports of various goods from these countries to Russia, so much so that according to some analysts, Moscow’s imports could have returned to pre-war levels.
The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it expects the Russian economy to grow 0.3% this year, a marked improvement from its previous estimate of a 2.3% contraction. The IMF also said it expects Russian crude export volume to remain relatively strong despite the price cap and that Russian trade will continue to be redirected to countries that have not imposed sanctions. This would explain the unexpected resilience of the Russian economy.
US prepares to send long-range missiles
The United States is preparing more than 2 billion dollars of military aid for Ukraine which should include for the first time long-range rockets, as well as other munitions and weapons, some media reported, citing Reuters.
Military aid, according to two American leaders, should be announced as early as this week. They are also expected to include support equipment for Patriot air defense systems, remotely guided precision munitions and Javelin anti-tank weapons.
In Kiev the works of the Italian urban artist Tvboy
A child placing a sunflower into the barrel of a gun; a yellow-blue dove holding an olive branch in its beak; flowers that are born in a military helmet; an elderly man walking hand in hand with a child, while the words ‘Hope’ and ‘Future’ are repeated like an auspicious mantra. These are some of the 15 works that appeared between 24 and 27 January 2023 in Buča and near the capital Kyiv in Ukraine signed by Tvboy, the Italian urban artist, known for his provocative and satirical works such as the famous ‘Kiss between Salvini and Di Maio’ made in Rome in 2018 and removed by the authorities.
This time, to launch his message, alongside him was the Cesvi Foundation, an Italian humanitarian organization active in Ukraine and in border countries since the outbreak of war, with interventions aimed at the civilian population.