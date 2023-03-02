Home World Ukraine latest news. The US seeks the support of allies for possible sanctions against China
The United States is probing close allies about the possibility of imposing new sanctions on China if Beijing provides military support to Russia in its war in Ukraine. Slovakia is considering giving Ukraine 10 of its 11 Soviet-made Mig-29 aircraft. A mobile radar station used in coordination with air defense systems has been installed near the Salaryevo metro station in Moscow.

  • Kiev, Moscow does not have enough forces in Transnistria to open a new front

    Moscow lacks the troops needed to open a new front in its war against Ukraine in Transnistria, the pro-Russian breakaway region of Moldova. Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Southern Operational Command, is convinced of this. Despite fears of possible Russian plans for Moldova, Moscow, according to Humeniuk, cannot transport the amount of forces necessary to create problems for Ukraine starting from a new front, because to do so it would have to cross Ukrainian or NATO airspace .

    And should a “desperate move” be made from there, the forces controlling Ukraine’s borders would be resilient enough to handle it. “Those forces now concentrated on the territory of Transnistria – said Humeniuk, quoted by Ukrinform – most likely follow with great surprise the news regarding their war potential spread by Russian propaganda”. “Our forces are concentrated along the border and are adequate to contain the hypothetically possible threat should they decide to make a desperate move,” she concluded.

  • Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: two dead

    Two people were killed this morning in a rocket attack launched by the Russian armed forces on Zaporizhzhia. The acting mayor of Zaporizhzhia, Anatoly Kurtev, reported this on Telegram, according to reports from the Kyiv Independent.

  • The US seeks the support of allies for possible sanctions against China

    The United States is probing close allies about the possibility of imposing new sanctions on China if Beijing provides military support to Russia in its war in Ukraine. The consultations, according to four US officials and other sources interviewed by Reuters, are still in the preliminary stage and are intended to garner the support of a number of countries, especially those of the wealthy Group of 7 (G7), to coordinate support for any restrictions.

