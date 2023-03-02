7:38

Kiev, Moscow does not have enough forces in Transnistria to open a new front





Moscow lacks the troops needed to open a new front in its war against Ukraine in Transnistria, the pro-Russian breakaway region of Moldova. Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Southern Operational Command, is convinced of this. Despite fears of possible Russian plans for Moldova, Moscow, according to Humeniuk, cannot transport the amount of forces necessary to create problems for Ukraine starting from a new front, because to do so it would have to cross Ukrainian or NATO airspace .

And should a “desperate move” be made from there, the forces controlling Ukraine’s borders would be resilient enough to handle it. “Those forces now concentrated on the territory of Transnistria – said Humeniuk, quoted by Ukrinform – most likely follow with great surprise the news regarding their war potential spread by Russian propaganda”. “Our forces are concentrated along the border and are adequate to contain the hypothetically possible threat should they decide to make a desperate move,” she concluded.