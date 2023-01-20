07:06

The CIA director saw Zelensky, meeting on Russia moves

The director of the CIA, William Burns, would have traveled to Kiev last week and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to report US expectations on what Russia is planning militarily in the coming weeks and months. The Washington Post reports it citing informed sources. Zelensky – we read – would have expressed his fears about a decline in support for Ukraine by the United States after the takeover of the House by the Republicans. Burns, for his part, would have emphasized the “urgency” of the moment on the battlefield and would have admitted that “at some point” assistance would have been more difficult to obtain. In any case, Zelensky and his aides reportedly walked away from the meeting under the impression that the Biden administration’s support in Kiev remains strong and that the $45 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine approved by Congress in December would last.” at least until July or August.’