Ukraine, latest news. The US sends more weapons to Kiev. Summit with allies in Ramstein today

Today in the German Ramstein meeting between the US and allies to coordinate aid to Ukraine. Washington authorizes another $2.5 billion worth of weapons to Kiev, including 90 Stryker armored personnel carriers and 59

Ukraine, Zelensky: “I’m not entirely sure Putin is alive”

  • IAEA: drastic reduction of Ukrainian staff at central Zaporizhzhia

    The Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, has expressed his concern about the “dramatic reduction” of the Ukrainian personnel employed at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. In a briefing with the press reported by CNN, Grossi said that “normally about 10,000 people work at the plant while hours are more or less 3,000”. However, an “adequate” number at the moment but only because the plant works “at a low level”. However, this is a “reason for concern”.

  • US authorizes military aid for 2.5 billion to Ukraine

    The United States authorizes the shipment of another 2.5 billion dollars of weapons to Ukraine. The American media reported it, underlining that among other things, 90 Stryker armored vehicles and 59 Bradley combat vehicles will be sent.

  • The CIA director saw Zelensky, meeting on Russia moves

    The director of the CIA, William Burns, would have traveled to Kiev last week and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to report US expectations on what Russia is planning militarily in the coming weeks and months. The Washington Post reports it citing informed sources. Zelensky – we read – would have expressed his fears about a decline in support for Ukraine by the United States after the takeover of the House by the Republicans. Burns, for his part, would have emphasized the “urgency” of the moment on the battlefield and would have admitted that “at some point” assistance would have been more difficult to obtain. In any case, Zelensky and his aides reportedly walked away from the meeting under the impression that the Biden administration’s support in Kiev remains strong and that the $45 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine approved by Congress in December would last.” at least until July or August.’

