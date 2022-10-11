Today urgent G7 meeting on Ukraine, after the new escalation of the conflict in Ukraine with the latest Russian bombings following the attack on the Crimean bridge. The US announces the sending of new weapons packages to Kiev: Biden has pledged to supply Zelensky with “advanced air defense systems”. Ninety-eight miners are trapped underground due to a power outage caused by the bombs that fell in southern Ukraine. Meanwhile, billionaire Milner renounces Russian citizenship. New Russian raid on Zaporizhzhia,
Media, “bombed power plant in Vinnytsia”
Ladyzhynska power plant in the city of Vinnytsia in southwestern Ukraine bombed. The Ukrainians denounce it. The plant was “attacked with two Shahed-136 kamikaze drones”, writes Ukrainska Pravda, citing the military administration of the region.
007 Gb, Moscow is running out of ammunition stocks
Moscow is running out of ammunition stocks and the decision-making process of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has turned out to be “imperfect”: Sir Jeremy Fleming, head of one of the British intelligence agencies (the GCHQ, analogous to the American Nsa, which deals with cyber espionage and counterespionage). Fleming will speak at the Royal United Services Institute’s annual security conference today and according to an anticipation of his speech published by the BBC, he believes the costs of the war in Ukraine for Russia – both in terms of people and equipment – are “staggering”. , given that the first conquests have been canceled by Kiev, which is turning the tide against the “exhausted” Russian forces. “We know, and even the Russian commanders on the ground know, that their supplies and ammunition are running out,” reports the text of his speech published on the British broadcaster’s website. Referring then to Putin, the intelligence chief underlines that, “with few effective internal challenges, his decision-making process has proved imperfect. It is a strategy with a high stakes that is leading to strategic evaluation errors ”. Fleming also argues that the Russian people are beginning to understand the problems caused by Putin’s “war of choice”: “They are seeing how wrong Putin has assessed the situation”, he continues underlining that “they are fleeing the draft, they are realizing of not being able to travel anymore. They know that their access to modern technologies and external influences will be drastically limited ”.
New Russian raid on Zaporizhzhia, 15 rockets launched
At least 15 explosions shook the city of Zaporizhzhia in the night between Monday and Tuesday: the Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister, Emine Dzheppar, announced in a tweet that “a school, a medical institution and residential buildings were targeted. “: