8:35

007 Gb, Moscow is running out of ammunition stocks

Moscow is running out of ammunition stocks and the decision-making process of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has turned out to be “imperfect”: Sir Jeremy Fleming, head of one of the British intelligence agencies (the GCHQ, analogous to the American Nsa, which deals with cyber espionage and counterespionage). Fleming will speak at the Royal United Services Institute’s annual security conference today and according to an anticipation of his speech published by the BBC, he believes the costs of the war in Ukraine for Russia – both in terms of people and equipment – are “staggering”. , given that the first conquests have been canceled by Kiev, which is turning the tide against the “exhausted” Russian forces. “We know, and even the Russian commanders on the ground know, that their supplies and ammunition are running out,” reports the text of his speech published on the British broadcaster’s website. Referring then to Putin, the intelligence chief underlines that, “with few effective internal challenges, his decision-making process has proved imperfect. It is a strategy with a high stakes that is leading to strategic evaluation errors ”. Fleming also argues that the Russian people are beginning to understand the problems caused by Putin’s “war of choice”: “They are seeing how wrong Putin has assessed the situation”, he continues underlining that “they are fleeing the draft, they are realizing of not being able to travel anymore. They know that their access to modern technologies and external influences will be drastically limited ”.