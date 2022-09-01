6:39

Today the Aiea mission in Zaporizhzhia

On Thursday 1 September, the IAEA mission will finally enter Zaporizhzhia. So far it has stopped on the threshold: squeezed between provocations and security concerns, the technicians of the International Atomic Energy Agency, who arrived in Ukraine to monitor the very delicate situation in the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, will enter the area of ​​’ plant. Having ended up in the grip of the arm wrestling between Kiev and Moscow on the “legitimate” route to access the facility, after days of cross-accusations of attacks, the UN experts, who arrived in a convoy from Kiev, remained blocked for the whole day at gates of Energodar, the city in Russian hands where the headquarters are located. No “special pass” to enter, warned Volodymyr Rogov, a member of the regional council loyal to Moscow. “The Aiea mission will queue up to arrive in the liberated part of the Zaporizhzhia region”, he explained, underlining that instead it could have arrived “quickly and without obstacles from Russia”. But on the passage through the territories controlled by Moscow there was from the beginning the veto of Kiev, which did not want to legitimize the presence of the enemy and until the end continued to accuse the Russians of “firing on the corridors used by the delegation of the ‘Aiea ». The problems for UN experts are unlikely to end once they enter. They will not be able to stay more than 24 hours in the plant for their monitoring interventions, the pro-Russians have warned again. The inspectors “have a day to inspect.”