After a day of stalemate, the inspectors of the Atomic Agency finally enter the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Controversy with Moscow over the stop of permits for citizens of the Federation
From the EU, stop on easy visas for Russians
A signal had to be given to Putin. That his citizens will no longer be able to enter the European Union so easily to shop while his tanks are destroying a neighboring country. The EU foreign ministers, gathered in an informal council, reached an agreement in principle to eliminate the 2007 agreement between Russia and the European Union for the facilitated issuing of visas. The West wanted to give a signal of unity to Moscow and adopt some form of restraint after a period of relative sanctioning inactivity, without falling victim to the accusation against the West that “persecutes” the Russians. However, the reaction of the Kremlin was not long in coming: with this choice, the EU “has decided to shoot itself in the foot”, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, explaining that the choice “will not be without consequences” and that Russia ” it can take both symmetrical and asymmetrical measurements in response ».
Today the Aiea mission in Zaporizhzhia
On Thursday 1 September, the IAEA mission will finally enter Zaporizhzhia. So far it has stopped on the threshold: squeezed between provocations and security concerns, the technicians of the International Atomic Energy Agency, who arrived in Ukraine to monitor the very delicate situation in the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, will enter the area of ’ plant. Having ended up in the grip of the arm wrestling between Kiev and Moscow on the “legitimate” route to access the facility, after days of cross-accusations of attacks, the UN experts, who arrived in a convoy from Kiev, remained blocked for the whole day at gates of Energodar, the city in Russian hands where the headquarters are located. No “special pass” to enter, warned Volodymyr Rogov, a member of the regional council loyal to Moscow. “The Aiea mission will queue up to arrive in the liberated part of the Zaporizhzhia region”, he explained, underlining that instead it could have arrived “quickly and without obstacles from Russia”. But on the passage through the territories controlled by Moscow there was from the beginning the veto of Kiev, which did not want to legitimize the presence of the enemy and until the end continued to accuse the Russians of “firing on the corridors used by the delegation of the ‘Aiea ». The problems for UN experts are unlikely to end once they enter. They will not be able to stay more than 24 hours in the plant for their monitoring interventions, the pro-Russians have warned again. The inspectors “have a day to inspect.”
Gas drops to 240 euros despite the closure of Gazprom
Government, Parliament and the European Union are working to cope with the energy crisis, on the second day of closure of supplies by Gazprom through the Nord Stream gas pipeline. The price of gas drops to 240 euros but Eni expects a 25% reduction in gas arriving from Russia. Minister Cingolani has been waiting for indications on the savings plan in the council of ministers while the decree extending the discount on petrol has already been signed and another ad hoc measure is being considered. Emergency measures are coming from the EU. Inflation soars to 8.4%, never higher in 36 years. The CGIL calls for urgent measures to protect wages and pensions.