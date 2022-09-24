8:20

Toyota suspends car production in Russia

Toyota will suspend production of automobiles in Russia due to the inability to obtain essential parts for manufacturing, seven months after the start of the conflict in Ukraine. The company – which in March had already decided to temporarily halt operations at its St. Petersburg plant – which produced around 80,000 cars a year, is the first Japanese car manufacturer to announce the stop of output in Russia, and in a statement explains that “there is no sign that a restart may take place in the future”.

Among other Japanese manufacturers, Nissan also recently extended the suspension of activities at its factory in St. Petersburg, which was due to reopen at the end of September, by three months, and for similar reasons the Mazda and Mitsubishi plants also remain closed. Toyota’s chief of communications, Jun Nigata, said however that the company will continue to provide support to its customers and its Lexus subsidiary, while the approximately 2,350 employees will be offered financial support and retraining opportunities. As early as March, the world’s first car manufacturer no longer exported new vehicles to Russia, in line with the sanctions against Moscow decided by the Western bloc.

To know more: From Starbucks to the Ritz, the chains fleeing Moscow change their names and start again