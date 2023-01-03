7:07

Average, 538 Russian conscripts dead in last 3 months





At least 538 mobilized Russian conscripts have died in the past three months, according to BBC News Russian and the independent Russian news site Mediazona which indicates the victims name by name. The average age of the dead is 30-35 years. “Actual losses among those mobilized could be much higher, as many reports of soldiers killed in Ukraine since October do not indicate their status. So sometimes it’s impossible to tell whether a person served as a professional soldier, volunteer fighter or conscript, the BBC reports, adding that 46 mobilized Russians have been killed in the last week alone. In late October Russia said it had mobilized 300,000 conscripts with an average age of 35. About 80,000 have been sent to Ukraine with nearly half on the front lines, according to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu. An analysis by Mediazona estimates that around 492,000 men have been conscripted into the Russian army since President Vladimir Putin announced the “partial mobilization” of 300,000 men on 21 September.