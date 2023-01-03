The Ukrainian armed forces have destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in the occupied Svatovo region, Luhansk. According to the Postal Police, the geopolitical tensions associated with the warhave significant repercussions on cyber security, with massive international campaigns against critical infrastructures, financial systems and companies, from phishing to malware to disinformation. According to the BBC News Russian and Mediazona at least 538 mobilized Russian conscripts have died in the last 3 months.
War-related cyber campaigns, 13,000 attacks in Italy
The geopolitical tensions associated with the war in Ukraine have “significant repercussions” on cyber security, with “massive campaigns” at an international level against critical infrastructures, financial systems and companies, from phishing to malware to disinformation. In 2022 the Cnaipic, the specialized cybersecurity structure of the Postal and Communications Police, detected 12,947 attacks (+138%, they had been 5,435 in 2021) and 332 people were investigated (+78% compared to last year). 113,226 alerts were also issued (a slight increase of 2% compared to last year).
Kiev, destroyed Russian ammunition depot in Luhansk
The Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in the occupied Svatovo region, Luhansk . This is what Ukrainska Pravda reports, quoting the Department of Strategic Communications of the armed forces.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have been recording for almost two weeks how the occupiers brought ammunition to the warehouse with the Urals. And only after that they hit the warehouse.
Average, 538 Russian conscripts dead in last 3 months
At least 538 mobilized Russian conscripts have died in the past three months, according to BBC News Russian and the independent Russian news site Mediazona which indicates the victims name by name. The average age of the dead is 30-35 years. “Actual losses among those mobilized could be much higher, as many reports of soldiers killed in Ukraine since October do not indicate their status. So sometimes it’s impossible to tell whether a person served as a professional soldier, volunteer fighter or conscript, the BBC reports, adding that 46 mobilized Russians have been killed in the last week alone. In late October Russia said it had mobilized 300,000 conscripts with an average age of 35. About 80,000 have been sent to Ukraine with nearly half on the front lines, according to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu. An analysis by Mediazona estimates that around 492,000 men have been conscripted into the Russian army since President Vladimir Putin announced the “partial mobilization” of 300,000 men on 21 September.