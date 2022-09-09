9:47

Le Maire: “Don’t listen to lies, sanctions against Russia work”

We must not listen to the “lies” of those who claim that the European sanctions against Russia for the war of aggression against Ukraine do not work, because “they work a lot”.

This was underlined by the French Minister of Economy Bruno Le Maire, arriving at the Congress Center in Prague for the Eurogroup and the informal Ecofin, and speaking to the press side by side with his German colleague Christian Lindner.

«We will be steadfast – he assures – on implementing strong sanctions against Russia. European sanctions against Russia are efficient. Moscow faces a serious recession, over 4%, an inflation rate above 14%, with great difficulties in the value chains. Do not listen to the lies of those who are not committed to defending European values. Do not listen to the lies of those who say that sanctions are not effective against Russia. In fact, they are quite so and we should be proud of the way European nations have shown unity in the face of Vladimir Putin’s aggressive policy against Russia. We will remain united, firm and strong on the sanctions against Russia », he concludes.