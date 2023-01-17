7:02

Ukrainian soldiers come to the US for training on Patriot missiles

Ukrainian soldiers have arrived in the US to learn how to use the American Patriot air defense system to defend their country from Russian missile attacks. The personnel arrived Sunday evening at Fort Sill in Oklahoma for training in the US Army Air Defense Artillery School, Colonel Curtis King said, without specifying how many men will take the course, which lasts several months. But the Pentagon said earlier this month that 90-100 Ukrainian troops would arrive.