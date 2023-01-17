Ukrainian soldiers arrived in the US to train to use the American Patriot air defense system against Russian missile attacks. Meanwhile, the death toll from the Russian attack on a condominium in Dnipro has risen to at least 40 dead and 100 wounded. Moscow denies that it wanted to bomb the building. Kiev announces that it has identified the names of six members of the Russian army involved in the attack
Kiev, more than 200 apartments destroyed in building affected in Dnipro
“More than 200 apartments were destroyed in the residential building hit by a Russian rocket last January 14 in Dnipro”. This was announced by the deputy head of the office of the president of Kiev, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, who went to the scene. Ukrianska Pravda reports it. The confirmed toll is 40 dead.
Ukrainian soldiers come to the US for training on Patriot missiles
Ukrainian soldiers have arrived in the US to learn how to use the American Patriot air defense system to defend their country from Russian missile attacks. The personnel arrived Sunday evening at Fort Sill in Oklahoma for training in the US Army Air Defense Artillery School, Colonel Curtis King said, without specifying how many men will take the course, which lasts several months. But the Pentagon said earlier this month that 90-100 Ukrainian troops would arrive.
US delegation in Kiev to strengthen security
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman led a delegation to Kiev to discuss US assistance to strengthen Ukraine’s security, improve its economy and discuss how to develop a durable bilateral trade partnership with the United States. She reported it to the State Department. The delegation met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, members of his presidential office, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and other top Ukrainian leaders.