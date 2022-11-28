Home World Ukraine latest news. UN, 4.7 million Ukrainian refugees ask for protection in Europe
Ukraine latest news. UN, 4.7 million Ukrainian refugees ask for protection in Europe

Ukraine latest news. UN, 4.7 million Ukrainian refugees ask for protection in Europe

Russian mothers launch anti-war petition

A group of mothers of Russian soldiers has called for the withdrawal of Moscow’s troops from Ukraine, launching an online petition. The campaign, organized by the Russian feminist anti-war resistance group, was launched on Mother’s Day in Russia. The petition is published on Change.org and is addressed to deputies of the relevant committees of the State Duma and the Federation Council. “The so-called ‘special military operation’ has been going on for nine months, bringing destruction, pain, blood and tears”, reads the petition. “Everything happening in Ukraine and Russia worries our hearts. Regardless of what nationality, religion or social status we are, we – the mothers of Russia – are united by one desire: to live in peace and harmony, to raise our children in a peaceful environment and not be afraid for their future.” “In many regions – reads the appeal – the families of the mobilized had to independently collect the equipment for their men to be sent to their deaths, buying everything at their own expense, even the bulletproof vests. Who will provide for families who have lost their breadwinners? We know the answer – all these hardships will add extra weight on the already overburdened shoulders of mothers!” The petition describes the mothers of conscripts and mobilized soldiers as being “forced to humiliate knocks on city governments” trying to get their men home. They organize pickets, write collective appeals, file petitions, but “no one listens to them. We are against the participation of our children, brothers, husbands, fathers in this. Your duty is to protect the rights and freedoms of mothers and children, you shouldn’t close your eyes to all this.”

