by admin
ServiceEuropa

The United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine have agreed on a movement plan for today for 16 ships that are in Turkish waters. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese counterpart Wang Yi had a telephone conversation focused on bilateral issues and the crisis in Ukraine.

  • Explosions this morning in Kiev

    Some explosions shook the Ukrainian capital Kiev this morning: journalists from the AFP news agency reported on the spot. Furthermore, Presidential Adviser Anton Gerashchenko said that “at least three” explosions were heard throughout the city as “40 Russian cruise missiles” were launched on Ukraine. The Kyiv Independent tweeted: “About 7-8 explosions were heard in Kiev and the Kiev region this morning. The cause of the explosions is currently unknown ”.

    Ukraine, IAEA inspections for Moscow accusations of dirty bomb

  • UN agreement, Turkey, Ukraine for movement today 16 ships

    The United Nations, Turkey andUkraine have agreed on a movement plan for today for 16 ships in Turkish waters. This was announced by the UN mission in Istanbul, as reported by Tass. The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center said in a statement that the three delegations also agreed on inspections of 40 outbound vessels to be carried out tomorrow, following Russia’s withdrawal from the arrangement. In particular, the movement of 16 ships (12 departing and 4 arriving) scheduled for today takes place after yesterday no ships passed through the humanitarian maritime corridor.

  • Telephone conversation between Blinken-Wang

    US Secretary of State Antony The blink and the Chinese counterpart Wang Yi had a telephone conversation focused on bilateral issues and the crisis in Ukraine. This was reported by a note from State Department spokesman Ned Price, according to which Blinken noted “the need to keep the lines of communication open and to responsibly manage” US-China relations. “The secretary raised the question of Russia’s war againstUkraine and the threats it poses to global security and economic stability ”, also speaking of the deterioration of the humanitarian and security situation in Haiti.

    Russia, soldiers return home after exchanging prisoners with Ukrainians
