UN agreement, Turkey, Ukraine for movement today 16 ships

The United Nations, Turkey andUkraine have agreed on a movement plan for today for 16 ships in Turkish waters. This was announced by the UN mission in Istanbul, as reported by Tass. The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center said in a statement that the three delegations also agreed on inspections of 40 outbound vessels to be carried out tomorrow, following Russia’s withdrawal from the arrangement. In particular, the movement of 16 ships (12 departing and 4 arriving) scheduled for today takes place after yesterday no ships passed through the humanitarian maritime corridor.