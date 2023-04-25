Ukraine, latest news. UN, clash over Russia: Lavrov attacks the USA

8:12

The head of Wagner Prigozhin: “We will not take prisoners”

In the battle of Bakhut, the Russian forces no longer have to take the soldiers of Kiev prisoner, but “kill them all”. On the contrary, it is necessary to “slaughter the Ukrainian army” in order “not to give it the opportunity to gather for a counter-offensive”. Word of Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the private military company at the forefront of the battle for control of the town in Donbass which seems to have become the fulcrum of the conflict. So much so that President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that it is “impossible” for Ukraine to give it up.