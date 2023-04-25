Ukraine, latest news. UN, clash over Russia: Lavrov attacks the USA

Clash at the UN in the Security Council chaired by Russia. Foreign Minister Lavrov attacks the United States, accusing them of “destroying globalization, undermining multilateralism in the Asia-Pacific region and, by imposing their own world order, of going against the UN Charter”. The Russian invasion “violates the Charter of the United Nations,” replies Secretary General Guterres. A Ukrainian drone loaded with explosives has crashed near Moscow. New threat from Wagner leader Prigozhin who incites his mercenaries not to take prisoners
-
The head of Wagner Prigozhin: “We will not take prisoners”
In the battle of Bakhut, the Russian forces no longer have to take the soldiers of Kiev prisoner, but “kill them all”. On the contrary, it is necessary to “slaughter the Ukrainian army” in order “not to give it the opportunity to gather for a counter-offensive”. Word of Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the private military company at the forefront of the battle for control of the town in Donbass which seems to have become the fulcrum of the conflict. So much so that President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that it is “impossible” for Ukraine to give it up.
-
Ukrainian drone alert in Moscow
In Moscow, alarm over Ukrainian drones is growing. Russia feels increasingly threatened on its own soil due to drone attacks that Kiev does not officially admit. The Defense Ministry in Moscow said the Ukrainians tried to strike three submarine drones at the base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Ukraine, but they were intercepted without causing damage. But more alarming is the discovery in a forest just 35 kilometers east of the Moscow suburbs of an unmanned aircraft with a load of 18 kilograms of explosives. And on Monday evening, the airspace at Vnukovo airport, one of the three airports of the capital, southwest of the capital, was closed.
-
UN, clash over Russia: Lavrov attacks the USA, Guterres responds
Clash at the UN in the Security Council chaired by Russia. Foreign Minister Sergej Lavrov attacks the United States, accusing them of “destroying globalization, undermining multilateralism in the Asia-Pacific region and, by imposing their world order, going against the UN Charter”. The Russian invasion “violates the United Nations Charter,” replies UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.