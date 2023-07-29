Ukraine latest news. US announces new weapons package in Taiwan. Ft: Kiev used ammunition made in North Korea

08:11

Kiev used ammunition made in North Korea

The Ukrainians fired artillery shells produced in North Korea on the Russian positions, using the ammunition of Pyongyang against the forces of Russian President Vladimir Putin, an ally of leader Kim Jong Un: writes the Financial Times (FT), which has viewed the North Korean weapons. The ammunition, the FT said, was used with Soviet-era Grad multiple launch missile systems (MLRS) in the Bakhmut area of ​​eastern Ukraine.

The origins of Ukraine’s arsenal highlight how Europe’s largest land conflict since World War II has become a cauldron of military equipment from around the world, ranging from obsolete Soviet kits to modern precision weapons, the newspaper said. According to a Ukrainian artillery commander named Ruslan, North Korean ammunition was not favored by his troops due to its relatively high failure rate: most of it was produced in the 1980s and 1990s.

Ukrainian soldiers said the ammunition was “seized” by a ship from a “friendly” country and handed over to the Ukraine. For its part, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said the rockets were likely taken by Russian forces. “We capture their tanks, we capture their equipment and it is very likely that this is also the result of a successful military operation by the Ukrainian army,” said Yuriy Sak, adviser to the Ukrainian defense minister. “Russia has bought different types of munitions in all kinds of tyrannies, including North Korea and Iran,” he added.

