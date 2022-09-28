7:12

Kiev, mobilized Russian detainees arrived at the front

“In the Russian occupation forces, the reception of personnel called to partial mobilization has begun.” These are troops that «have not carried out any training. Furthermore, the Russians are continuing the so-called ‘self-mobilization’ measures at the same time as the partial mobilization. People convicted of criminal offenses have come to reinforce the units that are already fighting in Ukraine ». This was declared by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the usual daily report.