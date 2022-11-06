8:44

The mayor of Kiev is not ruling out a total blackout

The mayor of Kiev, Vitaliy Klitschko, does not rule out the possibility of a total blackout in the Ukrainian capital due to the lack of electricity, heating, water, communications and invites residents to stock up on food or temporarily move out of the city. Ukrainska Pravda reports it. “We are doing everything to prevent this from happening,” said Klitschko during a press conference to those who asked him about the risk of a total blackout.

«But let’s be honest: our enemies are doing everything to make the city without heating, without electricity, without water supply. In general (they want us to) all die. And how prepared we will be for different situations depends on the future of the country and on the future of each of us … We do not exclude it. We hypothesize the different scenarios to resist, to prepare ourselves », he added. The mayor then asked residents to keep supplies of drinking water and food in homes, as well as charged batteries, and recalled that a thousand heating sites are planned to be installed in the capital, but noted that they may not be sufficient for a city of three million inhabitants.

«This is not enough – he said -. That is why I also appeal to people: in case of a negative scenario, if we do not have electricity and water supply, if you have relatives or acquaintances on the outskirts of Kiev, where there is a separate water supply and heating, please make arrangements to stay there temporarily ».