Ukraine latest news. Usa: new sanctions on Russia from the G7. Kuleba to China envoy: no to proposals involving the loss of territories

54% of agricultural products left Ukraine in 10 months





54% of agricultural products exported by Ukraine in the last ten months, equal to 30.2 million tons, sailed from the three Black Sea ports included in the UN agreement on wheat; a measure that has brought a breath of fresh air to the economy of Kiev and eased the risk of tensions on the price of bread that could have caused instability in developing areas heavily dependent on imports from war areas. This was revealed by the Divulga Study Center which processed the UN and Kiev Ministry of Agriculture data on the routes of agricultural products leaving Ukraine since the “Black Sea Grain Initiative” was signed. Going into detail, half of the total is corn, 26.9% is soft wheat, 5.5% is sunflower flour and 5.1% sunflower oil. China with 7 million tons of products, equal to 23.2% is the country that has benefited the most from the Black Sea Grain Initiative; followed by Spain (5.4 million tons equal to 18%) and Turkey (3.1 million tons of products equal to 10.2%). Italy, however, with 2 million tons (6.7%) is fourth in this ranking, ahead of the Netherlands, Egypt, Bangladesh, Israel, Portugal and Tunisia. In particular, 1.3 million tons of corn, 427,000 tons of soft wheat, 127,000 tons of soybeans and 100,000 tons of sunflower oil have arrived since August 2022. “These are large quantities of agricultural products, the absence of which – – explains Felice Adinolfi, Director of the Divulga Study Center – is a reason for a strong imbalance in the markets, as experienced in the months that preceded the July agreement, this strong movement of wheat, corn, sunflower oil in recent months has averted the risk of a new Arab spring which, as we will recall, was triggered by the increase in bread prices”.