08:32

Usa to Putin, “recognize the reality after using the word war”

The United States has invited, with a touch of irony, Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize the reality of the conflict in Ukraine and to withdraw his troops after using the word “war”, forbidden in Russia, during a press conference. The Russian intervention in Ukraine has since the beginning been officially defined in Russia as a “special military operation”. The Russian authorities have introduced a law providing for heavy prison sentences for any publication of information about the Russian army deemed “false” and several people have been sentenced, in particular after publicly calling the conflict a “war”. However, during a press conference on Thursday, Vladimir Putin used the word, assuring that he wants the conflict in Ukraine to end “as soon as possible”. “Since February 24, the United States and the rest of the world have known that the special military operation was an unprovoked and unwarranted war against Ukraine,” a US State Department spokesman said. “In the end, after 300 days, Putin called the war after him,” he added. “As the next step in acknowledging reality, we urge him to end this war by withdrawing his troops from Ukraine.” “Russia’s aggression against the sovereignty of its neighbor has caused the death, destruction and displacement of populations,” whatever terminology Putin used, the State Department continued. A Russian municipal deputy, Nikita Iouferev, announced on Thursday evening that he had filed a complaint against President Vladimir Putin, accused of spreading “false information” using the word “war” to describe the operation.