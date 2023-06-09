Ukraine, latest news. USA towards new aid worth 2 billion. Russian bombs in the night on the Zhytomyr oblast, one dead

8:14

Russian bombs on Zhytomyr oblast, one dead and wounded

The Russian military carried out a rocket attack on the Zviahel community in the northern Ukrainian region of Zhytomyr, killing one person and leaving several others injured. This was reported this morning by the Ukrinform agency, quoting the local authorities. “Following another missile attack from the enemy, a residential area in the private sector of our community was hit during the night of June 9th. According to preliminary reports, six buildings were destroyed and dozens of others were damaged. Sadly, one person was killed. There are also injured people, who are receiving all the necessary assistance,” reads a statement from the Zviahel City Council posted on Facebook.