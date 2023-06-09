Home » Ukraine, latest news. USA towards new aid worth 2 billion. Russian bombs in the night on the Zhytomyr oblast, one dead
World

Ukraine, latest news. USA towards new aid worth 2 billion. Russian bombs in the night on the Zhytomyr oblast, one dead

by admin
Ukraine, latest news. USA towards new aid worth 2 billion. Russian bombs in the night on the Zhytomyr oblast, one dead

Europa

The Pentagon is expected to announce a new $2 billion security aid package for Kiev shortly. During the night, Russian bombs hit the Ukrainian Zhytomyr oblast: one dead and several injured. In the meantime, the counter-offensive of the Kiev forces has begun. Alarm for the Zaporizhzhia plant, where the cooling water would be at danger levels. Zelensky visited the flooded areas after the explosion of the Kakhovka dam.

Ukraine, the evacuation from Kherson after the destruction of the dam

  • Russian bombs on Zhytomyr oblast, one dead and wounded

    The Russian military carried out a rocket attack on the Zviahel community in the northern Ukrainian region of Zhytomyr, killing one person and leaving several others injured. This was reported this morning by the Ukrinform agency, quoting the local authorities. “Following another missile attack from the enemy, a residential area in the private sector of our community was hit during the night of June 9th. According to preliminary reports, six buildings were destroyed and dozens of others were damaged. Sadly, one person was killed. There are also injured people, who are receiving all the necessary assistance,” reads a statement from the Zviahel City Council posted on Facebook.

  • Kiev claims 4 cruise missiles and 10 drones shot down by Russia

    Ukrainian forces claim the downing of four cruise missiles out of the six launched yesterday evening and ten Russian drones out of 16. The missiles that passed the Ukrainian barriers hit a civilian target in the south of the country.

  • Zelensky, brutal battles going on, but we see results

    “Very brutal battles are underway, but we are seeing results,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last night, stressing that Kiev’s forces could gain territory in the Donetsk region, which is largely occupied by Russia. This was reported by the Kyiv Independent.

You may also like

In the snap elections in Spain, Podemos will...

Argentina refinances debt for 36 billion

Today’s Stock Exchanges, June 9th. Prices down, the...

Two migrants found dead on a beach in...

Ubisoft explains why Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a...

France, the hero and the killer: the two...

Janelle Monáe, crítica de The Age Of Pleasure...

Zenica miners are still on strike | Info

Storm in Teslić | Info

“Workers keep the wages of the previous contract”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy