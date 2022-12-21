7:05

World Bank approves new $610 million aid plan

The World Bank has announced a new financing package that includes projects to boost Ukraine’s relief and recovery efforts in the context of the ongoing war. The World Bank will provide additional funding of $500 million through a loan from the IBR (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development) backed by a UK guarantee for the same amount and mobilized under the Peace (Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance). The World Bank will also support Ukraine with a new project to restore and improve access to healthcare and address new and urgent needs for healthcare services due to the war.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to have devastating economic and humanitarian consequences, impacting the health sector, critical energy infrastructure and transportation networks,” said World Bank President David Malpass. “We welcome today’s financial support from our partners. Since the beginning of the war, the World Bank has mobilized $18 billion in emergency funding to support the people of Ukraine, including donor pledges and pledges, of which $15 billion have been disbursed. The additional $500 million in IBRD Peace Project loans will help the Ukrainian government meet expenses related to family and child benefits, salaries of civil servants and payment of public services. Maintaining these critical public services is essential to limiting the loss of human capital and rebuilding the country and its economy after the war. To date, an estimated 12 million people in Ukraine have benefited from the Peace project.