Expected by the hour in Washington the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who left yesterday for the US for his first trip abroad since the beginning of the war. Zelensky will see US President Joe Biden and speak to Congress. The United States is preparing to announce the shipment of a new $1.8 billion weapons package to Kiev which for the first time will include Patriot missiles and ‘smart bombs’.
White House, Zelensky visit is a message to Putin and to the world
Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington today “is a message to Putin and to the world”. This was stated by a senior official of the Biden Administration, in a briefing with a small group of journalists, in which he confirmed the arrival in the US capital of the Ukrainian president.
White House confirms Zelensky’s visit to Washington today
A senior US administration official, in a confidential briefing, confirmed that Volodymyr Zelensky will be visiting Washington today. In the meetings scheduled for the afternoon and evening, the Ukrainian president will have a face-to-face meeting in the White House with US President Joe Biden and will speak to Congress, meeting in joint session.
World Bank approves new $610 million aid plan
The World Bank has announced a new financing package that includes projects to boost Ukraine’s relief and recovery efforts in the context of the ongoing war. The World Bank will provide additional funding of $500 million through a loan from the IBR (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development) backed by a UK guarantee for the same amount and mobilized under the Peace (Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance). The World Bank will also support Ukraine with a new project to restore and improve access to healthcare and address new and urgent needs for healthcare services due to the war.
“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to have devastating economic and humanitarian consequences, impacting the health sector, critical energy infrastructure and transportation networks,” said World Bank President David Malpass. “We welcome today’s financial support from our partners. Since the beginning of the war, the World Bank has mobilized $18 billion in emergency funding to support the people of Ukraine, including donor pledges and pledges, of which $15 billion have been disbursed. The additional $500 million in IBRD Peace Project loans will help the Ukrainian government meet expenses related to family and child benefits, salaries of civil servants and payment of public services. Maintaining these critical public services is essential to limiting the loss of human capital and rebuilding the country and its economy after the war. To date, an estimated 12 million people in Ukraine have benefited from the Peace project.