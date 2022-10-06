Russian bombs on Kharkiv in the night. Also attacked in the night Zaporizhzhia, there are victims. Zelensky, three villages freed in the Kherson region
Russian kamikaze drones over Odessa and Mykolaiv regions
Ukrainian air defense units shot down six Russian kamikaze drones (out of a total of 12) that had attacked the regions of Odessa and Mykolaiv in the night: the southern operational command of Kiev has announced, according to Ukrinform. “During the night attack by kamikaze drones in the regions of Odessa and Mykolaiv, according to preliminary data, six drones were shot down by the air defense forces”, the Command said, underlining that “the enemy has intensified aerial reconnaissance”.
Russian missiles on the city of Zaporizhzhia, there are casualties
The Russian army launched a missile attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia (south) this morning, hitting infrastructure and residential buildings: the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Starukh, said the news, according to Ukrinform. “The occupier attacked the regional center with missiles. The enemy’s targets were infrastructure, ”Starukh wrote on Telegram, adding that several explosions were heard and that“ residential buildings were destroyed in the city. Following the enemy attacks – he stressed – fires broke out … The exact number of victims is not yet known ».
Wsj, Russia is the largest arms “supplier” to Kiev
It is Russia, and not the United States and other allied countries, the main “supplier” of heavy weapons to Ukraine thanks to the hundreds of tanks, howitzers and armored vehicles that fell into the hands of Kiev in the course of its offensives against the forces of Moscow: this is the opinion of some intelligence analysts interviewed by the Wall Street Journal.
According to these analysts, Ukraine’s rapid advance into the Kharkiv (northeastern) region last month allowed Ukraine to appropriate a huge amount of Russian heavy weapons. Added to these are the weapons taken during Russia’s retreat from the capital and other parts of northern Ukraine last April.
In numerical terms, according to analysts, Moscow has thus far surpassed the US and other allies in the supply of weapons, even if those sent by the West are “more advanced and precise” than the Russian ones, comments the WSJ. According to these estimates, Ukraine has so far captured at least 460 Russian tanks, 92 howitzers, 448 infantry fighting vehicles, 195 armored combat vehicles and 44 multi-launch missile systems.