Wsj, Russia is the largest arms “supplier” to Kiev

It is Russia, and not the United States and other allied countries, the main “supplier” of heavy weapons to Ukraine thanks to the hundreds of tanks, howitzers and armored vehicles that fell into the hands of Kiev in the course of its offensives against the forces of Moscow: this is the opinion of some intelligence analysts interviewed by the Wall Street Journal.

According to these analysts, Ukraine’s rapid advance into the Kharkiv (northeastern) region last month allowed Ukraine to appropriate a huge amount of Russian heavy weapons. Added to these are the weapons taken during Russia’s retreat from the capital and other parts of northern Ukraine last April.

In numerical terms, according to analysts, Moscow has thus far surpassed the US and other allies in the supply of weapons, even if those sent by the West are “more advanced and precise” than the Russian ones, comments the WSJ. According to these estimates, Ukraine has so far captured at least 460 Russian tanks, 92 howitzers, 448 infantry fighting vehicles, 195 armored combat vehicles and 44 multi-launch missile systems.