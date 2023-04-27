Ukraine, latest news. Xi hears from Zelensky, soon to be a Chinese diplomat in Kiev. Missiles on Mykolaiv, one dead and 15 wounded

World Evidence of Beijing-Kiev dialogue in a phone call between Xi and Zelensky. «Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way out – says the Chinese president -. In a nuclear war there are no winners. Beijing will send a representative to Ukraine to work on ‘a political solution to the crisis’. For the Ukrainian president it was a “long and significant” phone call. The US reactions are positive. But for Moscow “Kiev refuses any sane initiative to resolve the conflict”. Republican envoy Corrado Zunino injured by a drone attack in Kherson, fixer Bogdan Bitik killed. Russian missiles on Mykolaiv, one dead and 15 wounded

Kiev: forze russe attanagliano Bakhmut

Russian forces are harassing the city of Bakhmut, which has been the target for months of their attempts to conquer the eastern Ukrainian industrial region of Donbass. The head of Russia’s mercenary force Wagner said Ukrainian troops were pouring in ahead of an “inevitable” counteroffensive. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a report posted on Facebook that fighting has gripped Bakhmut and nearby areas. Russian forces failed to advance on two villages to the northwest. At least a dozen locations have come under Russian fire.

Xi calls Zelensky, China’s envoy in Kiev

Evidence of Beijing-Kiev dialogue in a phone call between Xi and Zelensky. «Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way out – says the Chinese president -. There are no winners in a nuclear war.” Beijing will send a representative to Ukraine to work on “a political solution to the crisis”. For the Ukrainian president it was a “long and significant” phone call. The US reactions are positive

Russian missiles on Mykolaiv oblast, 1 dead and 15 wounded





Russian forces have launched attacks on several locations in southern Ukraine, targeting Mykolaiv Oblast.

This was reported by the Kyiv Independent, which quotes the governor of Mykolaiv Oblast, Vitaly Kim, according to whom “at least 15 people were injured and one was killed in the attack”. An air raid alert alerted the entire region of the attack at 1am local time.

According to the authorities, the region has “been hit with four S-300 air defense missiles. At least one of these missiles hit a multi-story residential building, while another targeted a private residence. Kim later said that “first responders were called to a third location following the attack.” According to the governor, two injured civilians are in critical condition.

View on breakinglatest.news