Xi: No country has the right to dictate the world order

China‘s proposal on how to resolve the Ukrainian crisis “reflects global visions” and seeks to arrive at a synthesis, but recognizes that “solutions are not easy”. This is what President Xi Jinping says in an article published in Rossiiskaya Gazeta in the run-up to his visit to Moscow – the first by a world leader since the International Criminal Court issued a arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin -, also calling for “pragmatism” on Ukraine. The Chinese proposal, a 12-point document released in February, represents “as far as possible the unity of opinion of the world community”.

“The resolution of the conflict in Ukraine will be possible if the parties follow the guidelines of the concept of collective security,” Xi said before his meeting with Vladimir Putin, who published a “parallel” article in the Chinese People’s Daily. For the Chinese leader, whose article is quoted by Tass, “the international community has understood that no global power is superior to all the others”. For the Chinese president, no country in the global arena has the right to have the last word in determining the existing world order, “no model of government is universal and no single country should dictate the international order,” Xi said in article published before his visit to Russia. “The common interest of all humanity is in a united and peaceful world, rather than divided and unstable,” adds the Chinese leader.

Vladimir Putin in the article written for the Chinese People’s Daily writes that Russia and China are fighting “common threats” and that their relationship is becoming “constantly stronger” and is at the “highest level in their history”. For Putin, Xi’s mission is a “historic event” which “reaffirms the special nature of the Russia-China partnership”. The Russian president describes Xi as a “good old friend. We have reached an unprecedented level of trust in our political dialogue, our strategic cooperation has become truly global in nature and is entering a new era.”

