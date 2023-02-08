Meanwhile, Moscow’s offensive on Donetsk continues with tens of thousands of soldiers but according to the British Ministry of Defense, Russia almost certainly does not have the ammunition and maneuver units necessary for a successful offensive
Sunak, GB goal is military victory for Ukraine
The United Kingdom’s target remains that of ensuring “a decisive military victory for Ukraine” with Russia and of preventing “Vladimir Putin from being defeated”. This was stated by Tory Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when replying to Labor leader Keir Sttarmer in a unified Question Time before Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech in Westminster. Sunak claimed London’s lead in supplying heavy tanks (Challenger-2) to Kiev and further war aid promised today. Starmer in turn called for a “victory for Ukraine” and also that “Putin and his accomplices” end up facing “international justice”.
Tomorrow Extraordinary EP Plenary at 10, expected Zelensky
The Eurochamber has convened the extraordinary plenary for Thursday morning at 10:00 but without officially specifying who will be the guest. Sources inside the EP confirm that this session will host the speech by Volodymyr Zelensky, expected in Brussels in the next few hours.
Scholz, decisions are communicated after choices with allies
Allied cohesion in the face of the invasion of Ukraine is being strengthened “by preparing decisions confidentially and communicating them afterwards. As Joe Biden and I did, for example, with regard to the recent decision to supply tanks to Ukraine”. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this today, speaking to the German Parliament in anticipation of tomorrow’s extraordinary European Council. Scholz added that “what hurts our unity, on the other hand, is a race to raise, for example: tanks, submarines, planes – who offers even more?”. The chancellor then continued: “What harms us are internal statements and open criticisms from partners and allies. Germany will not participate in this initiative. Because any dissonance, any speculation about possible differences of interest only benefit Putin and his propaganda ”. Putin, however, said the chancellor “he will not achieve his goals” and will not win this war. Scholz then confirmed Berlin’s full support for Kiev to guarantee its sovereignty and territorial integrity, “as long as necessary”. Even the EU will “once again tighten the sanctions” against Moscow on the occasion of the first year since the beginning of the war. The German chancellor also reiterated that “we do not take decisions that make NATO part of the war. It is not NATO that is at war with Russia.