Allied cohesion in the face of the invasion of Ukraine is being strengthened “by preparing decisions confidentially and communicating them afterwards. As Joe Biden and I did, for example, with regard to the recent decision to supply tanks to Ukraine”. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this today, speaking to the German Parliament in anticipation of tomorrow’s extraordinary European Council. Scholz added that “what hurts our unity, on the other hand, is a race to raise, for example: tanks, submarines, planes – who offers even more?”. The chancellor then continued: “What harms us are internal statements and open criticisms from partners and allies. Germany will not participate in this initiative. Because any dissonance, any speculation about possible differences of interest only benefit Putin and his propaganda ”. Putin, however, said the chancellor “he will not achieve his goals” and will not win this war. Scholz then confirmed Berlin’s full support for Kiev to guarantee its sovereignty and territorial integrity, “as long as necessary”. Even the EU will “once again tighten the sanctions” against Moscow on the occasion of the first year since the beginning of the war. The German chancellor also reiterated that “we do not take decisions that make NATO part of the war. It is not NATO that is at war with Russia.