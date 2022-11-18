7:04

Zelensky: More than 10 million Ukrainians without electricity

And Kiev comes the alarm of the president, Volodymyr Zelenskydue to lack of electricity. Currently – he said in last night’s speech -, more than 10 million Ukrainians are without electricity after a new wave of missile attacks by Russia that caused the death of at least 7 people. “We are doing everything to normalize the electricity supply,” Zelensky said. “Ukrainian air defense managed to shoot down 6 cruise missiles and 5 drones,” he added.

Russia struck Ukraine yesterday hitting multiple energy installations and other civilian buildings less than two days after one of its heaviest bombing attacks. Seven people died when a missile hit their apartment building in Vilnyansk near the southern city of Zaporizhzhia.

A gas production facility and a rocket factory in Dnipro were among the latest targets, government officials said. Those suffering from power outages are mainly in the capital, Kiev, the western city of Vinnytsia, the port city of Odessa in the southwest, and Sumy in the northeast.